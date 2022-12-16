Everything you should know about Business Insurance

Business insurance helps companies like yours manage risks and overcome financial challenges without collapsing financially. But if you’re shopping for plans, it can be tough to figure out what matters most during the selection process.

This article should help with that. It covers everything you should know about business insurance to help you find the best plan for your company.

Know Your Options

The first thing you’ll want to know is the types of business insurance you have to choose from. Here’s a quick look at the four major options business owners have to choose from.

Property Insurance

Property insurance covers all of the different properties that your company owns. So, from buildings and equipment to inventory and important records, your business will have financial backing it can rely upon in the event of something like vandalism or weather damaging your property.

Liability Insurance

Liability insurance covers the legal and medical charges that can arise when customers have accidents or injuries related to your products or services. This ensures your business doesn’t collapse financially in the event of a customer lawsuit.

Workers’ Compensation

Workers’ compensation covers the costs of workplace injuries to employees. A good workers’ compensation plan will help you pay an employee’s medical bills and wages while they recover.

Commercial Auto Plans

Commercial auto plans give you coverage for vehicle accidents that occur as a result of your work.

Understand Your Legal Obligations

It’s also important to know that some states require businesses to hold insurance plans. For example, your state may mandate that you hold workers’ compensation insurance to protect workers. You might also be legally required to hold commercial auto insurance.

This is why you’ll want to do a little research and see what the requirements in your state are before choosing a plan. But, again, it’s something that the insurance brokers you work with may be able to help you out with as well.

Look for Plans Based on Your Risks

Modern businesses face a ton of risks. But your exposure to these risks can vary substantially based on your industry.

For example, you may have a much higher risk of workplace injuries if your employees use heavy machinery or dangerous chemicals daily. In that scenario, you’d want to look for plans that offer substantial workers’ compensation coverage with minimal deductibles, exclusions, and policy limitations.

Or, maybe you sell software as a service. In that case, your data may be one of your most valuable assets, and you’d want to look for business insurance plans that offer substantial coverage for it in the event of a breach.

The key here is doing your insurance shopping around the risks you face, which makes having a good understanding of your most prominent risks very important.

Consider Omissions and Errors Insurance

Consider an omissions and errors insurance policy if you do work for high-value companies. This type of coverage will help your business financially if it makes a mistake or an omission while working for a client, and that mistake or omission ends up costing the client a lot of money.

For example, you may make an omission while doing a corporation’s taxes for them, and that might lead to hefty fees from the IRS. Instead of paying those fees out of pocket, your omissions and errors insurance policy would help you cover them.

This type of business insurance won’t be a priority for every type of company. But for certain businesses, it’s almost essential to have.

Evaluate Deductibles, Exclusions, and Policy Limits

Looking at the fine print while looking for business insurance plans is critical. Every plan has deductibles, exclusions, and policy limits that will influence your out-of-pocket charges in different scenarios.

These are important to compare when you look at your different plan options. They may dramatically change the benefits and the amount of coverage you get in practice from a particular insurance plan.

If you don’t understand this, then you could end up overpaying for a plan that doesn’t give you the coverage you need. Make sure you read the fine print in these sections to ensure this doesn’t happen to you.

Re-Evaluate Your Needs Each Year

Another thing to know about business insurance is that the plan you choose today may be different from the plan you need next year. As your company grows and changes, it may face different risks, which could have an impact on the kind of insurance it needs to manage its risks appropriately.

This is why it’s important to re-evaluate your insurance needs every year. You don’t want to automatically resign the same plan because if you keep doing that, you’re eventually going to run into a situation in which you don’t have the coverage you should have when you need it most.