Inventory management: WMS vs ERP

Cloud-based systems make warehouse management easier than ever, so it’s surprising that 69% of associations don’t have full scale, real-time views of their stock.

Inventory visibility should be one of your primary considerations upgrading your systems and software.

As you shop for a solution, remember that the level of visibility is very different between ERP applications and WMS systems, due to the way they are built.

ERPs worked when supply chains were more straightforward, before Omnichannel fulfillment was the new normal.

Clients were fine waiting for 5+ days for conveyance. Delays caused by traffic, human error, or other issues were a known risk.

Omnichannel fulfillment and accounting don’t mix

These days, companies are realising that an accounting-first system is inadequate for warehouse management. They are encountering the unfortunate consequences of a system that was not made to deal with the sheer degree and size of modern warehouse management.

Legacy ERP inventory modules are effective with stock as it pertains to the CFO, accounting, and on-floor activities. Think about an ERP as “the memory”, while a state of the art WMS is “the mind”. ERPs can follow stock to a point, they don’t give the full picture outside the warehouse, as a WMS does.

Late fulfilment

Regardless of the way that ERP merchants made their fulfillment modules to “interconnect” with one another, they are slow and unwieldy when compared against WMS software, and that slowness could be expensive.

Transactions get updated as they occur, yet in many ERPs, there is serious lag between device screens.

Gaps of up to an hour could happen, creating all manner of issues on top of the initial problem. .

Visibility

ERP inventory management software is limited to following just the stock inside the fulfillment centre itself. Any further tracking requires profound manual work, calls and messages, and time to find stock on the way or at location.

Also, delays and blind spots mean that data in your framework might be untrustworthy, particularly omnichannel orders.

With a state of the warehouse management software solution, users can follow stock inside and out of the warehouse in no time.

Moreover, they can actually believe the data presented to them, as WMS solutions boast +99.95% accuracy.

Inventory data is updated in real-time

Discrete-level quality control sections inventory by damaged, sold, and location

Cloud-based vs legacy-based

Accurate and reliable fulfillment info beyond the warehouse

As you scale, having this level of consistent stock visibility will give further advantages and in all areas, including:

Consistency between displayed accessible stock and real actual stock inventory

Increased critical thinking skill on the distribution centre floor

Less vulnerability to overstocking

Utilitarian efficiencies and fulfillment times under 24 hours

Diminished work and transit costs for boundless orders

Ideal client experiences

Learn about the industry’s most modern, effective, economic, flexible, and rapidly growing warehouse management software tools on the market. These solutions streamline crucial warehouse management tasks including paperless picking, packing, shipping and customer service workflows.

Through automation and real-time inventory visibility, best-of-breed warehouse management systems help businesses achieve +99% order accuracy, fulfillment in under 24 hours, and value in a very rapid timeframe.